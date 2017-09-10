Jets vs. Bills
The Jets opened their 2017 season with a 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert breaks a tackle by New York Jets' Marcus Maye during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay scores a touchdown after catching a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills' Mike Tolbert celebrates with teammate Jordan Matthews after scoring a touchdown during the second half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor evades a sack by New York Jets' Kony Ealy on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White, center, and Jordan Poyer, left, tackle New York Jets' Jermaine Kearse, right, during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills' Leonard Johnson and Preston Brown tackle New York Jets' Robby Anderson during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy evades New York Jets' Jamal Adams during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets' Jamal Adams knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills' Charles Clay during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer celebrates with teammates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor leaves the field after throwing an interception during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets' Demario Davis tackles Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy during the second half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets' Josh Martin tackles Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro boots a field goal during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills fans cheer after Buffalo Bills' Andre Holmes scored a touchdown during the second half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris runs back an interception during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro follows through on a field goal during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws a pass away from Buffalo Bills' Marcell Dareus during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown is sacked by Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer during the first half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, center, pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half on Sept. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.