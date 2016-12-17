Jets vs. Dolphins: The rivalry
A look back at some of the memorable moments in the Jets-Dolphins rivalry.
A.J. Duhe and the Mud Bowl(Credit: AP)
Jan. 23, 1983: The Jets traveled to Miami for the AFC Championship Game, a chance at reaching the franchise’s second Super Bowl at stake. What happened? Jets quarterback Richard Todd threw five interceptions — three by linebacker A.J. Duhe, who returned one for a touchdown in a 14-0 win for the Dolphins in “The Mud Bowl.”
1983 NFL Draft(Credit: AP)
April 26, 1983: The 1983 NFL Draft became the gold standard for quarterback drafts, producing John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in the first round, plus Todd Blackledge, Ken O’Brien and Tony Eason. Here’s the thing: With the Jets picking at No. 24, they went with O’Brien while Marino was still available. Marino threw 420 TDs in his Hall of Fame career. O’Brien was sacked 353 times in 10 seasons.
Passers' delight: O’Brien vs. Marino(Credit: AP)
Sept. 21, 1986: In the highest-scoring game in Meadowlands history, the Jets outlasted the Dolphins, 51-45, as O’Brien and Marino engaged in an epic duel between two Class of ’83 quarterbacks. O’Brien and Marino combined to throw an NFL single-game record 927 yards.
Win or go home(Credit: Newsday file photo)
Dec. 22, 1991: With the final wild-card berth at stake in the last regular-season game of the season, the Dolphins took a 20-17 lead with 44 seconds left. Ken O’Brien drove the Jets downfield and Raul Allegre hit the game-tying fied goal from 44 yards. In overtime, Allegre nailed a 30-yarder to put the Jets in the playoffs and end their rival’s season. It was Allegre's first game with the Jets. Brad Baxter (pictured) ran for two touchdowns for the Jets.
The Fake Spike(Credit: AP)
Nov. 27, 1994: With 22 seconds left, Dan Marino and the Dolphins lined up at the Jets’ 8-yard-line, trailing by three points with no timeouts left. Conventional football wisdom says Marino should spike the ball to stop the clock. Instead, he faked the spike and threw to a wide-open Mark Ingram with the touchdown and a 28-24 win over the Jets.
Monday Night Miracle(Credit: Newsday file photo)
Oct. 23, 2000: In a Monday night game sandwiched between games of the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees, the Jets fell behind the Dolphins 30-7 entering the fourth quarter. But the Jets staged a comeback behind Vinny Testaverde, who sent the game into overtime with a tackle-eligible touchdown pass to Jumbo Elliott. John Hall’s 40-yard field goal in overtime finished off the “Monday Night Miracle.”
Pennington’s revenge(Credit: AP)
Dec. 28, 2008: Chad Pennington was released by the Jets earlier that season when the team traded for Brett Favre. In the final game of the regular season, with the playoffs on the line for both teams, Pennington went 22-for-30 for 200 yards with two TDs and no interceptions (a 113.2 rating) to give the Dolphins a 24-17 win and the AFC East title.
War of words: Rex vs. Crowder(Credit: AP)
June 2009: Jets head coach Rex Ryan and Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder exchange comments with one another through the media for several days during this summer’s OTAs, including this retort from Ryan: “The only thing I can say is, and let's see if he can top this one, I've walked over tougher guys going to a fight than Channing Crowder."
