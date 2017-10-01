Jets vs. Jaguars

The Jets improved to 2-2 with a 23-20 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 4 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chandler Catanzaro of the New York Jets celebrates his overtime game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars with teammate Lachlan Edwards at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kony Ealy of the New York Jets runs with the ball after his interception against Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kony Ealy #94 of the New York Jets blocks and intercepts a pass against Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets defensive end David Bass celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Former New York Jets center Kevin Mawae is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins pulls in a pass during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets running back Bilal Powell scores on a 75-yard touchdown run during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley pulls in a pass past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets running back Bilal Powell heads upfield during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks to pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine and strong safety Jamal Adams celebrate a defensive stop during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets cornerback Marcus Williams advances the ball after a fake punt during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye takes down Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns as New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine looks on during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) New York Jets running back Bilal Powell is congratulated by wide receiver Jermaine Kearse after a 75-yard touchdown run during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Darron Lee and David Bass of the New York Jets pressure Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half prior to a sack at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Josh McCown of the New York Jets runs the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Jacksonville Jaguars take a knee prior to the start of the nation anthem of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. The team would stand during the playing of the anthem.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The New York Jets stand during the national anthem prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Buster Skrine of the New York Jets pressures an incomplete pass thrown by Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) David Bass of the New York Jets sacks Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Elijah McGuire of the New York Jets runs the ball in the first half against Abry Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Josh McCown of the New York Jets throws a pass in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Josh McCown of the New York Jets runs the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bilal Powell of the New York Jets runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.