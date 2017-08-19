NFL preseason: Jets vs. Lions
The Jets played the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Bryce Petty of the New York Jets rolls out to pass during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Aug. 19, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches the preseason action against the Detroit Lions. Aug. 19, 2017.
Ross Martin of the New York Jets reacts after missing a field goal attempt during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Aug. 19, 2017.
Jake Rudock of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during a preseason game against the New York Jets. Aug. 19, 2017.
Dwayne Washington of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down as Demario Davis of the New York Jets makes the stop during a preseason game against the New York Jets. Aug. 19, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Dexter McDougle tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley during the second half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts knocks the ball away from Detroit Lions wide receiver Michael Rector during the second half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis reaches in on Detroit Lions running back Dwayne Washington during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets. August 19, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg pulls away from Detroit Lions defensive tackle Anthony Zettel during the preseason game against the New York Jets. August 19, 2017.
Zach Zenner of the Detroit Lions runs for a short gain during the preseason game against the New York Jets. August 19, 2017.
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during the preseason game against the New York Jets. August 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, defended by New York Jets defensive back Morris Claiborne, falls out of bounds after catching a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, defended by New York Jets defensive back Morris Claiborne, catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is tackled by New York Jets defensive back Morris Claiborne during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, left, is tackled by New York Jets defensive back Morris Claiborne, safety Jamal Adams and inside linebacker Darron Lee during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is stopped by New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, bottom, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is chased by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Christian Hackenberg of the New York Jets warms up prior to the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
Josh McCown of the New York Jets warms up prior to the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 19, 2017.
