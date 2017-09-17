Subscribe
    Jets vs. Raiders

    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Jets fell to the Oakland Raiders, 45-20, in a Week 2 NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10)
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as New York Jets linebacker Freddie Bishop (50) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio yells
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio yells at officials Greg Gautreaux (80) Danny Short during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22)
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs in front of Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard, center, celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard, center, celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets running back Matt Forte, center,
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    New York Jets running back Matt Forte, center, is tackled by Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42), defensive end Jihad Ward (95) and defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs toward the end zone to score on a touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets' Kalif Raymond, left, fumbles a
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    New York Jets' Kalif Raymond, left, fumbles a punt in front of Oakland Raiders' Johnny Holton, which Holton recovered, during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Donald Penn (72) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) passes
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10)
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders' Johnny Holton (16) celebrates after recovering
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Oakland Raiders' Johnny Holton (16) celebrates after recovering a fumble by New York Jets' Kalif Raymond during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs past New York Jets linebacker Josh Martin (95) and defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

