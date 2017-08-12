NFL preseason: Jets vs. Titans
The Jets hosted the Tennessee Titans in their NFL preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at MetLife Stadium
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Jets Lucky White head returns a kick during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
Jets defense swallows up Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro misses field goal attempt during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg during first half of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead runs back the opening kickoff against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker runs on the field against the New York Jets in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, greets New York Jets wide receiver Charone Peake after he scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg passes the football against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Charone Peake, right, celebrates his touchdown with Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg looks on from the field against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire receives the football from New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown warms up before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on from the field before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, quarterback Christian Hackenberg, center, and quarterback Bryce Petty warm up before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead looks on before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Derrick Jones warms up before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene during pregame of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during pregame of the Tennessee Titans at the NY Jets on Saturday August 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty warms up before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg warms up before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams looks on before a NFL preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
