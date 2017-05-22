The Jets on Monday officially waived/injured receiver Devin Smith, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in 16 months.

Smith, 25, is expected to revert to the team’s injured reserve list after he clears waivers.

(Technically, another team could put in a claim for him but it’s highly unlikely.)

A second-round pick in 2015, Smith ‘s speed brought him to the Jets with plenty of hype. But his brief NFL stint was plagued by injuries from the start.

During the first week of his first training camp, Smith suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during a collision with a teammate. Later that season, he tore his ACL for the first time on Dec. 13, 2015, against the Titans.

And last month — during the NFL Draft — general manager Mike Maccagnan made the stunning announcement that Smith tore the same knee ligament during Phase One of the Jets’ offseason workout program.

“He had been around, he had been working and training,” said Maccagnan, who selected wide receivers ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen in Rounds 3 and 4.

“He experienced a situation with his knee. We brought him in, we examined him — we had examined him, actually, before he went out, and then of course, when we got the MRI, it showed the torn ACL.”

Smith, an Ohio State alum, has played in only 14 games since being drafted 37th overall in 2015.

In a corresponding move, the Jets re-signed receiver Deshon Foxx. The UConn alum originally signed a reserve-future contract with the Jets in January but was waived on May 9.