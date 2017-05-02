The Jets have decided not to pick up Calvin Pryor’s fifth-year option, sources confirmed to Newsday.

The former Louisville safety and former first-round pick is technically still under contract for 2017, but whether he finishes out the season on the roster remains to be seen.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Jets drafted safeties back-to-back in last week’s NFL Draft, selecting LSU’s Jamal Adams sixth overall and Florida’s Marcus Maye in the second round (39th overall). Their arrivals, coupled with Pryor’s inconsistent play, fueled speculation that the Jets would part ways with Pryor, the 18th overall pick in 2014.

NFL Network reported last week that the Jets were shopping Pryor and defensive end Sheldon Richardson during the draft, but general manager Mike Maccagnan declined to comment on the report or say definitively that Pryor will be on the roster this season.

“Again, like every other player that is under contract, going forward we will see how it works out but that’s where we are right now.”

Asked whether the Jets plan to release Pryor, Maccagnan said: “We will see how everything progresses going forward.”