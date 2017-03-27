PHOENIX — The front-office transition is quietly underway within the Jets organization.
Woody Johnson has kept a low profile publicly since the team’s disappointing 5-11 season ended but, as expected, the Jets owner is in Arizona for the NFL owners meeting. He declined to talk to reporters on Sunday — about his football team’s recent free-agent acquisitions or his future role in President Donald Trump’s administration — but the presence of his younger brother, Christopher, was further proof of Johnson’s expected political post.
In January, Trump referred to the Jets owner at a Washington luncheon as “the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.”
Though Johnson’s appointment as ambassador to the United Kingdom has not been formally announced by either Trump or the Jets, the president said “Congratulations, Woody” at that same luncheon two months ago.
Johnson, 69, is expected to retain ownership of the team, which he purchased in 2000. His brother Christopher is expected to assume control of the day-to-day operations.
