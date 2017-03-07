Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season by the NFL for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.
According to a statement released by the league, he is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
“I really just want to apologize for this mistake, Marshall tweeted. “I inadvertently took medication without an exemption from the league on one occasion.
“It has not happened since & will not happen again. Already looking forward to 2017 and doing whatever I can to help this team win.”
Marshall, an undrafted rookie free agent last year, tested positive for Adderall, according to the New York Daily News. Adderall is banned under the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
The Ohio State product caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season. He missed six games because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.