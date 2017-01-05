The Eagles denied the Jets’ request to interview their quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, a source confirmed to Newsday.
The Jets are in the market for an offensive coordinator after Chan Gailey announced his retirement earlier this week after two seasons. They also need to hire new position coaches for quarterbacks, running backs, defensive line, defensive backs and outside linebackers after five assistants were let go on Tuesday.
NFL teams are allowed to block assistant coaches under contract from interviewing with other organizations, even for a promotion. The only time a team can’t intervene is if the request is for a head coaching position.
DeFilippo, 38, spent the past season working with Eagles rookie quarterbacks Carson Wentz. He was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2015 before coach Mike Pettine was fired.
DeFilippo also was Rex Ryan’s quarterbacks coach in 2009, when the Jets drafted Mark Sanchez fifth overall.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.