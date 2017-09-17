OAKLAND, Calif. — Some Jets said they did not notice Marshawn Lynch dancing on the sideline early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 45-20 loss to the Raiders. Others said it did not bother them, or refused to say.

But linebacker Jordan Jenkins noticed, and he was bothered.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“That irks my ever-living nerves,” he said. “I was on kickoff return and I saw it happen and it’s infuriating and I wanted them to kick the ball short so we could get more contact. That [expletive] me off. I’m an old-school guy, and I don’t like [it] when things like that happen.”

Marshawn Lynch ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ciQ1IZt0Nz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 17, 2017

Lynch, playing in his home opener as a Raider, did his dance during a TV timeout after the Raiders took a 35-13 lead with 12:49 left.

“It was embarrassing losing like that,” Jenkins said. “Having Marshawn dancing like that, good player, seeing that happen, that should infuriate the whole team.”

When asked if he thought Lynch was being unsportsmanlike, Jenkins said: “No, not at all. That’s football. When you perform like that, when you beat a team like they did us, you got to celebrate. It [expletive] being on the losing end of it, but that’s football.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“You got to take the losses like a man. Guys dancing around, you’re supposed to get mad, that’s football. It’s not unsportsmanlike. He fights. He earned every bit of what he did today. I’m not going to take that away from him.”