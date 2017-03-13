The Jets are keeping their quarterback options open, and according to a source, that includes checking in on Josh McCown.

Mike Maccagnan first met with McCown during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, shortly after he became the Jets general manager. And now that the organization is again in need of a veteran quarterback, they’re circling back on the NFL journeyman.

McCown, who turns 38 in July, was released by the Browns last month after spending two seasons in Cleveland. He’s played for seven NFL teams since he was a third-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. He’s 18-42 in 60 career starts after going 1-10 with the Browns over the past two seasons. But despite those underwhelming numbers, it’s understandable why the Jets would be eyeing him.

McCown was in Chicago when new Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates was on the Bears’ coaching staff. Plus, unlike Jay Cutler — another Jets free-agent target — McCown is known for being a good role model and mentor for young quarterbacks. The Jets have Bryce Petty, a fourth-round pick of Maccagnan’s in 2015, and Christian Hackenberg, who was selected in the second round last year. It’s clear the Jets are in the market for a bridge quarterback until Hackenberg or some other young signal-caller takes the reins of the franchise.

So far, however, it’s unclear who that Band-Aid guy will be.

McCown has also drawn interest from Dallas. Last week, he reportedly visited the Cowboys, who are expected to part ways with veteran Tony Romo.