The Jets finally have found their veteran quarterback, and perhaps their starter for 2017.
Days after treating Josh McCown and his wife to a high-priced meal in New York City, the Jets signed the NFL journeyman to a one-year deal, his agent announced Monday night.
The news comes just hours after sources confirmed to Newsday that fellow free-agent quarterback Chase Daniel was visiting the team on Monday.
McCown, who will turn 38 on July 4, has played for seven NFL teams since 2002. He was released by the Browns last month after spending two seasons with Cleveland, where he went 1-10 as a starter. He’s 18-42 in 60 career starts.
