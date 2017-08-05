Fans finally got a look at the Jets offense underneath the lights at MetLife Stadium. And it wasn’t always pretty.

Saturday’s Green and White scrimmage was as close to simulated game action as the Jets have seen to this point in training camp, and the evening proved there are plenty of kinks still left to be ironed out.

All three of their quarterbacks, Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, scuffled early on. But as the evening wore on, they each seemed to settle into a rhythm against their own defense.

There were 13 drives in all for the unit, which collectively scored three touchdowns, two field goals and coughed up a pick-6 — to a rookie safety, no less.

Two of those TDs came courtesy of McCown (8-for-13 for 114 yards), who connected with Chris Harper on a 55-yard score (aided by cornerback Buster Skrine falling down in coverage) and a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. But it was the veteran quarterback who committed the lone turnover of the night, getting picked off by second-round pick Marcus Maye, who ran the ball back about 60 yards for the defensive score.

Hackenberg (3-for-5, 45 yards) showed veteran poise on the Jets’ other touchdown, evading pressure and stepping into a 25-yard TD throw to rookie tight end Jordan Leggett. But Hackenberg also was “sacked” three times.

Petty (4-for-12, 45 yards) was the only quarterback who did not throw a TD pass and instead led two field goal-scoring drives. During one of his four possessions, Petty had a first-and-goal situation at the 4, but he and the offense were stifled.

“There was some good give and take,” coach Todd Bowles said of the offense’s performance. “Like the fact that they made plays, don’t like the fact that they had one turnover.”

Asked about his costly error, McCown joked: “Marcus just made a big play. You classify it as a pick-6. But since we’re not taking people to the ground and we have red jerseys on . . .”

Does that mean he would have made the tackle on the youngster?

“Yeah, absolutely,” the 38-year-old said, smiling. “So lucky [for] them I had a red jersey.”

Complicating matters for the offense was the absence of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who suffered a non-contact injury during a 7-on-7 drill before the scrimmage. According to Bowles, Enunwa suffered the same neck injury from the spring, though he was unaware of the severity Saturday night.

“Something went wrong when he fell,” Bowles said of Enunwa. “[The trainers] said it was the same thing he had in the spring. It wasn’t severe, but it held him out a little while. I’ll see the severity when I go inside.”

“We’ll see what happens first. If we have to lose him, we’ll adjust from there,” Bowles added. “But we’ve got some young guys coming on, so we’ll see what the results are first and we’ll go from there.”

Aside from the Enunwa scare, there were some bright spots for the offense and momentum to build on.

“Some good, some bad,” said McCown, who also was “sacked” twice during his five possessions. “We had some bright moments where we moved the ball. We had a big play there on the long touchdown and some good runs . . . As a competitor, you feel like it could be better, so we’ll look at that tape and find ways to improve.”

Said Hackenberg: “I thought it went well . . . I thought we were able to bounce back and do some good things toward the end there. I think the overall competition level was great tonight.”