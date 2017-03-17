Josh McCown is visiting the Jets this weekend, according to a source, and he’s bringing along someone very special: his wife.
The addition of Mrs. McCown could be seen as a strong indication the Browns free-agent quarterback is interested in joining the Jets, a team with plenty of inexperience in its quarterback room.
McCown, who turns 38 in July, has played for seven NFL teams since 2002. He was released by the Browns last month after spending two seasons in Cleveland, where he went 1-10 as a starter.
McCown is 18-42 in 60 career starts.
The veteran signal-caller is familiar with new Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates. The two spent time in Chicago together when McCown was the backup for Jay Cutler.
