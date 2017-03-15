HIGHLIGHTS Ex-Jet’s childhood friend admits knocking out two men

A Pennsylvania judge cleared Darrelle Revis of all charges in connection with a street fight last month in Pittsburgh that resulted in his arrest.

The former Jets cornerback arrived at the courthouse in Pittsburgh shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday for his preliminary hearing, which had been postponed from Feb. 23 because of a scheduling conflict.

Revis, 31, was charged with four felonies, including aggravated assault and robbery, after he was accused of knocking two men unconscious for “at least” 10 minutes during an altercation that took place at approximately 2:43 a.m. Feb. 12, according to the criminal complaint. A video obtained by TMZ Sports showed two men lying on their backs. A man, whose voice does not sound like Revis’, is heard bragging about knocking out the two and telling others, “Shut up before I knock your [expletive] out next.”

“He was not complicit in the strike,’’ Revis’ attorney, Robert Del Greco Jr., said of his client. “He did not punch two individuals.”

Revis did not testify at the hearing.

Rashawn Bolton, 31, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, is a childhood friend of Revis’. Bolton testified that he and Revis separated earlier that night when Revis went to see a woman. Bolton testified he knocked out Dallas Cousins, 22, and Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, with one punch each after Revis phoned him to say he was being jumped. Bolton ran from a few blocks away and testified he saw one man with his arms about Revis’ waist and the other hanging on Revis’ neck, pulled both off, then punched them in self-defense.

Bolton then took the video, which wound up on TMZ.

He told the district attorney, “If you was my friend and you said you was getting jumped, I’d help you,” the NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

Bolton has not been charged.

Cousins and Jarvis suffered concussions, with Cousins also suffering a fractured eye socket and Jarvis a jaw contusion. They said they had consumed enough alcohol that they did not plan to drive, but had not been overly intoxicated.

Del Greco said he didn’t want to accuse them of lying.

“We had varying degrees of intoxication, we had head injuries, we had assumptions, we had mischaracterizations, we had rumors, we had innuendoes, and somehow all those events converged into this confluence that Darrelle Revis knocked out two guys and threatened people and robbed people,” Del Greco said.

A lawsuit over the charges is “certainly a possibility,” Del Greco said.

Wednesday’s ruling comes less than a week after the Jets officially released the former shutdown cornerback.

Upon leaving court, Revis told NFL Network that his hunger for playing is “definitely” still there and that he’s open to discussing a position switch to safety. Now that he’s a free agent, and his court case is resolved, Revis is free to sign with any team. The former Aliquippa High School and University of Pittsburgh standout also told the network that playing for his hometown Steelers “would be a dream come true.”

Revis admitted to Newsday last season that his body is “breaking down” and that he had a “weight problem” following wrist surgery last March. He told NFL Network Wednesday that he’s lost 10 pounds since the season ended. He also said he is working with a new trainer and has changed his offseason nutrition plan.

