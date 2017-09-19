The Jets released returner Kalif Raymond on Tuesday, one day after coach Todd Bowles said he was evaluating the punt return position. Raymond had muffed three punts, losing one that led to a Raiders’ touchdown in Sunday’s 45-20 loss in Oakland.
Raymond averaged 28.3 yards on kickoff returns and 7.6 yards on punt returns.
The Jets could replace Raymond with Jeremy Kerley or rookie Elijah McGuire. Kerley seems to be the best fit because he has experience at the position.
