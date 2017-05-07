Subscribe
    Kevin Malloy from East Northport discusses 3-day tryout with Jets

    Albany's Kevin Malloy was invited to a three-day tryout

    May 7, 2017 7:52 PM

    Albany's Kevin Malloy was invited to a three-day tryout with the Jets during rookie minicamp. May 7th was the final day of the minicamp. The offensive lineman from East Northport grew up a Jets fan. (Credit: Newsday / Kimberley A. Martin)

