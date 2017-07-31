FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — David Harris shied away from the spotlight throughout his 10-year Jets career, preferring to let his play speak for itself. But the middle linebacker — and current New England Patriot — finally broke his silence on his abrupt release from the Jets last month.

“They kind of blindsided me with the whole thing, being so late in the offseason, a week before minicamp. It came out of leftfield,” Harris said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to ESPN.com.

“It was more about the disrespect of the whole situation than anything else. But the Jets made their decision.”

Harris, a second-round pick in 2007, was one of the Jets’ most respected leaders and the franchise’s second-leading tackler (1,260). “Once the Patriots came into the picture,” he said, “it was pretty much a done deal.”

Defense dominates

In their first padded practice of training camp, the Jets’ defense consistently had its way with the offense. Quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who again was the No. 2 quarterback in Todd Bowles’ three-man rotation, flashed his strong arm and made it through his third practice without an interception. But collectively, Hackenberg (9-for-15 with a pair of drops), Josh McCown (11-for-16, thanks to a heavy dose of check-downs) and Bryce Petty (nine total snaps) didn’t fare particularly well against the defense.

What has Bowles seen from his quarterbacks? “Not much. It’s three days in,” he said. “ . . . I’m not sitting here looking at the quarterbacks every day. I’m looking at the entirety of the team and I get the film, and then we evaluate everybody.”

Jet streams

RB Matt Forte was held out of team drills on Monday after tweaking a hamstring “a little bit,” according to Bowles. WR Robby Anderson also “tweaked something,” though Bowles was unsure of the injury.