FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Leonard Williams has every intention of playing in the Pro Bowl — even though he wasn’t, technically, voted to the team outright.

“I’m still really excited that I made it in — not really, but . . . ,” the Jets’ second-year defensive lineman said with a smile on Wednesday. “I didn’t really, completely make it in.”

Williams, 22, was named as a first alternate for the Pro Bowl after registering a team-high seven sacks in 14 games. Because he was listed as a defensive end on the balloting, his stats aren’t as impressive compared to other big-name pass rushers. But he frequently lined up as an interior lineman and his sack totals are on par with Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins (7 1⁄2), Aaron Donald and Gerald McCoy (each with seven), all interior linemen who made the Pro Bowl. But Williams, the No. 6 pick in 2015, is just happy to have his name included. “I definitely want to go just because it has been a goal of mine to make it,” he said. “So if I have the opportunity to go . . . I’ll definitely take it.”

Petty is ready

Bryce Petty practiced fully after suffering a chest injury against Miami last week and is preparing to start Saturday vs. the Patriots. Asked what he hopes to see from his young quarterback, Bowles said: “He understands the scheme that we’re trying to run. He just has to execute.”

Jet streams

Brian Winters (torn rotator cuff) likely will undergo surgery, Bowles said. Winters is the fourth starting offensive lineman and the 15th player currently on their injured reserve list . . . Matt Forte (knee/shoulder), Steve McLendon (hamstring), Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and Nick Marshall (illness) did not practice. Williams (chest), Buster Skrine (concussion), Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder/back) were among those limited . . . Patriots QB Tom Brady (thigh) was limited but is expected to play