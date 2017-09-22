FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Two of the Jets’ better defensive linemen, Muhamad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams, are battling injuries.

Wilkerson was limited in Friday’s practice with a sore shoulder and is questionable for the home opener against the Dolphins.

Williams was a full participant in practice with a bone bruise in his wrist.

Replacing either one is a major task for a defense coming off a game where they recorded no sacks or quarterback hurries.

The injuries, especially to an arm, can be detrimental to a defensive lineman who needs his arms to attack opposing offensive linemen.

“With anything in football you’re going to be nicked up, banged up in certain places,” Williams said. “You just have to deal with it in our profession. I don’t want people to give us special treatment, all of us are banged up in certain places and I’m doing treatment and doing the best I can to get right.”

Williams and Wilkerson have yet to record a sack this season, but Williams has two quarterback hurries while Wilkerson has none.

Last season, Williams was selected to his first Pro Bowl and recorded a career-high seven sacks. In the season opener, Williams had two quarterback pressures and five tackles. He came up empty against the Raiders while facing Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn.

This Sunday, Williams faces second-year tackle Laremy Tunsil, who allowed one sack in the victory over the Chargers.