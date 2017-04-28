HIGHLIGHTS George Adams was Giants’ top pick in 1985

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Shortly after he heard his name called Thursday night, Jamal Adams had only one thought. Actually, two.

The Jets’ newest safety couldn’t help but get excited about the prospect of covering the “legend” Rob Gronkowski.

“As soon as I got drafted, that was one of the first people I thought about. Him, as well as the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady,” Adams said of the Patriots tight end and quarterback during his introductory news conference Friday. “Tremendous respect for the guys, that organization. All I can do is just come in and work as hard as I can, listen to the coaching staff. And hopefully they’ll have me ready.”

For the second time in three years, the Jets got lucky with the No. 6 pick, using it to select Adams, arguably the best safety in this year’s class. And despite his surprising slip in the draft order, Adams beamed as he posed for pictures with a road-green Jets jersey bearing the No. 1 and his last name on the back.

The last 24 hours, he said, “have been a dream.”

And it’s been a whirlwind of emotion for his parents too.

Less than a mile from where his father embarked on his first training camp with the Giants three decades ago, the former LSU safety was officially introduced to his new home with a grand tour of the Jets facility. And, as always, his parents, George and Michelle, were by his side.

In many ways, the Adams family has come full circle.

Aside from their obvious Giants’ ties, Michelle grew up in Yonkers and the family once lived in Hackensack and still has relatives in the New Jersey area.

“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to see my baby grow up and do the same thing that I’ve done,” George, a former running back, said as he stood outside the Jets facility, less than a two-minute drive from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where the Giants held training camp from 1988-1995.

“Even though I was with the Giants and he’s with the Jets, it doesn’t matter,” added George, who was drafted 19th overall in 1985. “We’re still in the same city.”

Now, father and son can both say they’re first-round picks. And it’s a fact Jamal won’t let George soon forget.

The rookie reminded everyone Friday that his father has yet to pay up on the bet they made that he woudn’t be selected higher than 19. “It was $100,000. No, he doesn’t want to pay,” Adams said playfully.

At that moment, George stood up in the front row, grabbed a folded $5 bill and handed it to his son.

“There, I paid it,” he said, smiling.