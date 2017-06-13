FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Lorenzo Mauldin said Tuesday that he’s stunned by the lawsuit filed against him, but the Jets linebacker had little else to say about the alleged assault.

“Of course I was shocked,” Mauldin said when asked about being sued by a man who claims he was severely beaten by the 2015 draft pick inside a Manhattan nightclub in April.

“But everything that’s going on right now, it’s pending. And we don’t know what the outcome is going to be. You guys can just refer to my attorney if you have any questions.”

The plaintiff, 22-year-old Jean Lopez, alleges he was beaten up by Mauldin and another man, Reginald Cook, and as a result, was “rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled, was seriously and permanently injured, has suffered injuries both internal and external, pain and mental anguish,” according to the lawsuit, which was obtained by Newsday.

Lopez’s lawyer, Glenn Race, told the New York Post that his client was leaving the nightclub when he was hit in the face by the 6-4, 259-pound Mauldin and suffered “multiple maxillofacial fractures” and needed “numerous plates” installed to repair the damage.

In a phone interview with Newsday on Sunday evening, Mauldin’s defense attorney, Mitchell Schuster, dismissed the suit outright.

“Alleged is a good word because Lorenzo did not strike the plaintiff. It’s without merit,” Schuster said. “And we believe that once the plaintiff speaks with the witnesses involved and discovery is conducted, this frivolous case will end against Lorenzo because it’s really without merit.

“There’s no doubt that someone hit the plaintiff. Lorenzo saw someone else hit the plaintiff. It wasn’t him.”

Before participating on Tuesday in the first of three mandatory minicamp practices, Mauldin was asked if he was innocent of the allegations.

“Again, what he said is the thing that’s being said right now,” Mauldin said, referring to his lawyer. “So I can’t really say too much about it. Again, it’s pending. I can’t really talk too much about it.”

Lopez reportedly told police that he was “punched twice — once in the eye, and once in the jaw — during the incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m. on April 2.” According to the report, however, Lopez couldn’t identify his attacker when he filed a complaint at the 10th Precinct.