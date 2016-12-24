FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sheldon Richardson may respect Brandon Marshall as a person, but as a player? Not so much.

When fielding questions after the Jets’ 41-3 loss to the Patriots on Saturday, Richardson delivered a blatant dig at one of the team’s biggest stars.

Told by a reporter that Marshall said he was “embarrassed” by the team’s performance against the Patriots, Richardson replied: “He should be embarrassed.”

Asked why, the defensive tackle said: “No reason, he just should be. He knows what he did.”

Richardson went on to call his relationship with Marshall “business only,” and when asked if he respects the veteran receiver, Richardson provided a revealing answer.

“Personally, yeah. Professionally?” He shrugged and made a noise indicating “no.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Can’t even explain it, bro.”

Richardson didn’t elaborate, even when pressed by reporters to clarify his comment. “It’s cool, bro. It’s irrelevant. Scratch that comment,” he said before focusing on the game. “Yeah, it’s embarrassing to lose like that.”

Asked about Richardson’s comments, Marshall told Newsday: “I see a lot of my younger self in Sheldon. Hopefully he can keep growing.”

Jets videos

This isn’t the first sign of trouble between Richardson and Marshall.

After the Jets were blown out in Kansas City in Week 3 — a game in which then-starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions in a 24-3 loss — Marshall and Richardson got into a verbal altercation in the locker room. The heated argument was so loud that coach Todd Bowles had to step in and defuse the situation.

It’s unclear if Richardson’s frustration with Marshall has been lingering since that incident or if something transpired between them during Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

Richardson made headlines earlier in the week when he posted a profanity-filled seven-second video on Snapchat before last week’s loss to the Dolphins. Richardson said the posting was accidental. Asked about the video a few days later, Marshall called the clip “unacceptable.”

After Saturday’s game, Richardson was asked if he was upset at Marshall for commenting on the situation. “I don’t care what that guy says,” he told reporters.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Richardson did say he feels “no animosity whatsoever” toward Marshall. But when told his comments about Marshall would raise eyebrows and potentially might be “misconstrued,” Richardson declined to elaborate.

“It’s whatever, man,’’ he said. “I don’t care, man. I’ve been misconstrued my whole career. So it doesn’t really matter to me. It is what it is.”

One thing is certain, though: The Jets’ 4-11 record has taken a toll on Richardson. “Losing makes me sick,” he said, “so I’ve been sick all year.”