Gilchrist tore patellar tendon late last season

A week after selecting two safeties in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, the Jets on Thursday released starter Marcus Gilchrist, who suffered a torn patellar tendon at the end of last season.

Roster moves were expected with the additions of first-rounder Jamal Adams and second-round pick Marcus Maye, and Gilchrist’s injury and base salary made him a likely offseason casualty. Gilchrist’s $6-million base salary was converted to a signing bonus, according to ESPN, which means $2.75 million of that will count as dead money against the cap.

“We like Marcus Gilchrist but it was tough with the injuries. Wish him well in the future,” general manager Mike Maccagnan said on SiriusXM NFL radio

Maccagnan overhauled the Jets secondary when he arrived in 2015, signing cornerbacks Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie, Buster Skrine and Gilchrist. Skrine is the only one left on the team.

Asked about his two rookie safeties, Maccagnan said: “Marcus was a player we like quite a bit. We think both he and [Adams] can play both safety spots.”

The Jets also re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter and waived fullback Chris Swain and former Auburn quarterback-turned cornerback Nick Marshall, who was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.