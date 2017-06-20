The Jets announced the signing of free-agent wide receiver Marquess Wilson, who broke his left foot three times during his four years with the Bears.
Wilson’s signing comes as the Jets look to rebuild their receiving corps after releasing Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.
The 6-4, 205-pound Wilson, who played at Washington State, has 56 receptions for 777 yards in 31 career games. Wilson, 24, finished last season on injured reserve after breaking his foot a third time.
The terms of his deal with the Jets were not announced.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.