Did Matt Forte get benched?

It appeared that way. Forte, who gained just 16 yards in the Week 1 loss to Buffalo, didn’t start as the Jets went with a jumbo package, using the quicker Bilal Powell as the starter. However, Forte did contribute, leading the team with 91 yards from scrimmage, including 53 yards rushing on nine carries. But rookie Elijah McGuire got his first NFL regular-season carries and picked up 29 yards on six carries, which included an 11-yard run.

“It’s something different,” Forte said of the rotation. “Usually they let you go a couple of series or a series or two. This game, whenever your number is called, you get in there, still when you get in there, you have to execute your play that’s called, not much difference.”

As a group, the Jets rushed for 126 yards, averaging 5 yards per carry, including a Josh McCown 22-yard scramble.

The No. 2 quarterback is?

After the game, coach Todd Bowles said Bryce Petty is the backup and it will remain that way until further notice. In Week 1, Christian Hackenberg backed up McCown and Petty was inactive. Bowles said Petty didn’t get enough reps in practice leading into the season-opener because he was recovering from a sprained ligament in his knee. The two quarterbacks shared reps in practice last week and Bowles gave a hint of where he was leaning. Bowles said he would be comfortable using Petty in a game if need be.

“Yeah, it’s validation for that fact that man, if you work hard and put your mind to something, you’re the only person that can stop you,” Petty said. “I was excited about how preseason went . . . This is Year 3 for me and things are just starting to click on all levels, which I’m excited about.”

Will we see a new punt returner?

In the first two games of the season, Kalif Raymond has muffed three punts, losing one. The one he lost, late in the first half Sunday, was a big momentum changer, leading to a Raiders touchdown. So instead of being down four at halftime, the Jets trailed by 11. And with that, coach Todd Bowles hinted a change might occur.

“I think they’re confident in my ability, take my back,” Raymond said. “It was just, like, make up for it, go ahead do what you can do, man. You’ve got the speed, you’ve got the quickness. They were very supportive, man, but you can’t make that mistake.”

If the Jets make a switch, Jeremy Kerley and McGuire are the backups. McGuire hasn’t fielded a punt in an NFL game. Kerley has returned 155 punts for a 9.1 average in his career.

What happened to Brian Winters?

Starting right guard Brian Winters went down in the second quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by Dakota Dozier, who was just moved to backup center when the Jets lost Jonotthan Harrison (concussion) last week. After Winters was replaced, he spent the majority of the second half stretching along the sideline trying to get loose.

What did the Raiders do to mark the Jets’ last visit to Oakland?

As the Jets came out onto the field to start the game, a clip from the movie “Heidi” was played on the video board. “Heidi” was a made-for-TV movie that NBC cut to during the final minutes of a Jets-Raiders game in 1968, when Oakland scored two touchdowns in nine seconds to win.