Matt Forte can vouch for new Jets quarterback Josh McCown’s leadership abilities. The two were teammates with the Bears and reunited in New York.

“A lot of times [team chemistry] is what matters the most, the locker room, because the guys have to gel and fit and go out on the field and play in that same manner so, like I said last year, playing next to the guys instead of playing for them,” Forte said. “Everybody has to be that tight knit group while we’re playing, and sacrificing for the greater good of the team out there. So Josh, I played with him in Chicago, same guy being in the locker room, a great dude and a good quarterback that [can help us] be smart, and be smart with the football.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Top two picks debut at safety

Sunday’s game will be the NFL debut for the Jets’ top two draft picks — both safeties. First-rounder Jamal Adams of LSU, son of former Giants running back George Adams, and second-rounder Marcus Maye of Florida earned starting jobs early in training camp and had solid preseason performances.

The two had remarkably similar stats in college, as Adams finished with 209 tackles and five interceptions and Maye producing 210 tackles and five interceptions.

Kearse on the big stage

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Not that newly acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse will get a chance to add to his postseason totals, but he has some impressive numbers. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Kearse is tied with former Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin and the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski for first in the NFL in postseason receiving touchdowns. Each has six playoff touchdown catches.