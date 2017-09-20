FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Everything might be different around here if Jay Cutler had taken a visit with the Jets last spring. After Cutler was released by the Bears, the Jets expressed interest. The two sides didn’t discuss a contract, and Cutler retired and took a job with Fox Sports. His retirement ended after Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. The Dolphins quickly signed Cutler, to a one-year deal, delaying his TV analyst debut.

But what might have been?

“We were feeling each other out, it wasn’t aggressive,” said Cutler, who will face the Jets on Sunday. “It wasn’t super vague, we were feeling each other out. It just didn’t work out.”

Cutler is 3-0 lifetime against the Jets. He led the Broncos to a win in 2008 and guided the Bears to wins over the Jets in 2010 and 2014. He has completed 59.4 percent of his passes against them with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Seferian-Jenkins returns

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is eligible to play after serving a two-game suspension for violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. Seferian-Jenkins practiced and attended meetings while on suspension.

“It’s really terrible watching everyone,” Seferian-Jenkins said after Wednesday’s practice. “First of all, we’ve all been here since OTAs and I saw the work these guys put in day in and day out. I saw how hard they worked in training camp and how hard they played in the preseason and to be out these first two games it was definitely tough. I can’t even explain it. I didn’t go out or do anything like that. I watched the game by myself it was tough but I’m back.”

Jets streams

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and receiver Robby Anderson (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday. Todd Bowles didn’t give an indication if the health issues were serious but Wilkerson said he’ll be fine. LB Freddie Bishop (ankle), G Brian Winters (abdomen), C Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), Neal Sterling (knee) and TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow) also didn’t practice. LB Bruce Carter (ankle) returned to practice after missing last week and FS Rontez Miles (eye) was limited . . . Bowles said the new punt and kick returner will be a game-time decision.