    Michael Vick says it's 'crunch time' for Geno Smith

    Former Jets quarterback Michael Vick gives his take

    May 8, 2017 3:44 PM

    Former Jets quarterback Michael Vick gives his take on the Jets' locker room when he played for the team, plus his opinion on Geno Smith, Bengals draft pick Joe Mixon and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz while appearing at Willie Colon's charity golf outing in Bernardsville, New Jersey, on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Kimberley A. Martin)

