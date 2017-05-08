BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. — Even Michael Vick isn’t sure what to make of the Jets quarterback situation.

“Man, good luck,” the now retired Jets signal-caller said with a chuckle on Monday when asked for a prediction about the upcoming season. “I don’t even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there’s three of them.”

Reminded that Josh McCown is now the veteran in the QB room, Vick said: “I know Josh. I’ve got a lot of respect for Josh. He’s been a journeyman over the years and he’s played some consistent football over the last couple years -- consistent and inconsistent. So, I mean, [head coach] Todd Bowles has just got to find the right guy. That’s it, man. That’s important.

“That part of being a great organization that knows how to evaluate talent. That’s important.”

Vick, who came out to support former teammate Willie Colon’s golf outing for Lupus research, also expressed confidence in youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ second-round pick last year who spent the entire regular season on the bench.

“I would throw Hackenberg out there,” said Vick, who played with the Jets in 2014. “I would groom [Bryce] Petty. Listen, you’ve got two quarterbacks who, in their collegiate careers, were very successful. Now, you’ve got to bring somebody in who can cater to them, that can make that work. And it’s not that hard. This is not rocket science.

“I think sometimes, we make football rocket science. They’ve just got to get the right guy. I think Coach Bowles, man, he’s smart enough.”