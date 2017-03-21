The Jets got an up close and personal look at Mitch Trubisky at his North Carolina pro day on Tuesday. But they reportedly plan to spend even more time with the top draft prospect.

Seventy-five NFL officials, representing all 32 teams, were reportedly in attendance at UNC’s pro day, including the Browns and 49ers, who own the No. 1 and 2 picks in next month’s NFL Draft.

The Jets, who have the sixth pick, have already scheduled a private workout with Trubisky, according to The Charlotte Observer. The Browns, 49ers, Chiefs and Cardinals also plan to meet with the former Tar Heels quarterback.

The Jets have a host of personnel needs, including upgrading the cornerback, offensive line and safety positions. But there’s also a good chance general manager Mike Maccagnan, who selected Bryce Petty in the fourth round in 2015 and Christian Hackenberg in the second round last year, could draft a signal-caller for the third straight year. And Trubisky could be his guy.

Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson are arguably the top two prospects in this year’s quarterback class, and some believe Trubisky could go in the Top 10.

In his only season as a starter at UNC, he set program records with 3,748 yards passing and 30 touchdowns.

“I feel like I’ve been really prepared, and I’m just going to continue to show coaches and teams who I am and what I can bring to the table, what I can bring to a new organization,” the 6-3, 220-pound junior said, according to The Charlotte Observer.

“No one puts more pressure on myself than me,” Trubisky added, referring to the large crowd at the Pro Day. “So you can have as many cameras out here as you want. I’m still going to be the hardest on me than anyone else who’s out here. I try to put that aside and just try to come out here and have fun with the boys . . . If you try to be something that’s not yourself, it’s not going to work out for you.”