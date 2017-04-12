The Jets plan to spend even more time with Mitchell Trubisky.

According to ESPN, the organization plans to host the former North Carolina quarterback on a pre-draft visit Thursday.

Rumors have been swirling since the NFL Scouting Combine that the Jets are very interested in Trubisky, who set school records (3,748 yards passing and 30 touchdowns) in his only season as a starter at North Carolina. The Jets, who currently hold the No. 6 pick in the draft, already held a private workout with Trubisky. And now, with only two weeks till the April 27 draft, there’s growing speculation that the Jets could try to move up in hopes of landing Trubisky.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 pick and, like the Jets, desperately need to find their franchise quarterback. But while many assumed coach Hue Jackson would take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who is arguably the most talented of this year’s prospects, ESPN reported that the Browns are still trying to decide between Garrett and Trubisky.

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold the No. 2 spot, but it’s unclear for how long. New general manager John Lynch told reporters Wednesday that he’s received calls from teams that are interested in their pick. Said Lynch: “We’re open for business.”

At the Combine, Jets GM Mike Maccagnan expressed similar thoughts about his organization, adding that while the team feels “good” about having a Top 10 pick, the Jets are also interested in acquiring more picks via trades.

“Hopefully, you guys can keep advertising that for me,” he joked at the time.

But given the fact that Maccagnan & Co. are extremely high on Trubisky, don’t be surprised if the Jets have already checked in with the Browns and the 49ers about moving up.