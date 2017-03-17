Free-agent tight end Mychal Rivera plans to visit the Jets on Monday, according to a source.

The 6-2, 245-pound pass-catcher is one of the better options still available on the market, though he had been fazed out of the Raiders offense in recent years.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Oakland drafted Rivera, 26, in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. But despite being known best as a receiving tight end, his numbers haven’t been overwhelming.

Rivera had career-lows in receiving yards (192), targets (25), and receptions (18) in 2016.

In his four-year career, he’s caught 146 passes for 1,413 yards and 10 touchdowns.