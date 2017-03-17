Free-agent tight end Mychal Rivera plans to visit the Jets on Monday, according to a source.
The 6-2, 245-pound pass-catcher is one of the better options still available on the market, though he had been fazed out of the Raiders offense in recent years.
Oakland drafted Rivera, 26, in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. But despite being known best as a receiving tight end, his numbers haven’t been overwhelming.
Rivera had career-lows in receiving yards (192), targets (25), and receptions (18) in 2016.
In his four-year career, he’s caught 146 passes for 1,413 yards and 10 touchdowns.
