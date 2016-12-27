History of the Jets-Bills rivalry

Dec. 16, 1973: O.J. sets rushing record (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) O.J. Simpson rushed for 200 yards in a 34-14 win over the Jets in Week 14 of the 1973 season. That effort not only helped him break Jim Brown's single-season rushing record of 1,863 yards, but it also made him the first NFL player with 2,000 rushing yards in a season.

Dec. 27, 1981: Jets’ rally not enough in playoffs (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The Jets and the Bills met in the 1981 AFC Wild Card game at Shea Stadium. The Bills jumped out to a 24-0 second-quarter lead behind two touchdown catches from Frank Lewis. The Jets then stormed back to cut the deficit to 31-27, but Bill Simpson intercepted Richard Todd's pass at the Bills' 1-yard line with two seconds left to seal the victory. Both Todd (pictured) and Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson threw two touchdowns and four interceptions each.

Dec. 27, 1993: Bills deal Jets playoff blow (Credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Haynes) (Credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Haynes) The Bills, in the midst of their early-1990s success, clinched their fifth AFC East title in six years with a 16-14 Week 16 win over the Jets when Cary Blanchard missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal wide left with 53 seconds to play. The loss dealt the Jets a blow to their own playoff hopes, and they would miss the playoffs the following week.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Dec. 19, 1998: Jets win the division (Credit: Getty Images / Wayne Scarberry) (Credit: Getty Images / Wayne Scarberry) The Jets eventually got their revenge on the Bills. Vinny Testaverde threw two touchdown passes and Victor Green intercepted Doug Flutie late in the fourth quarter to help the Jets clinch their first ever AFC East title with a 17-10 win over the Bills.

Dec. 14, 2008: Losman’s fumble (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Facing a three-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Jets pulled off a last-minute victory to stay in first place in the AFC East and keep their playoff hopes rolling with the season winding down. Abram Elam sacked J.P. Losman from behind and caused a fumble, which Shaun returned 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:54 left in a 31-27 victory. It didn't mean much for the Jets' playoff hopes, though - they would lose their final two games and miss the playoffs at 9-7.

Oct. 18, 2009: Sanchez’s 5 INTs (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe) Mark Sanchez, making his sixth career NFL start, looked every bit like a rookie in a 16-13 overtime loss to the Bills. The fifth overall pick out of USC threw five interceptions, but the Jets managed to stay in the game thanks to Thomas Jones' franchise-record 210 rushing yards and a missed field goal by Rian Lindell at the end of regulation. Lindell would kick the winning field goal with 2:44 left in overtime after Paul Posluszny intercepted Sanchez to set up the Bills' final drive.

Nov. 24, 2014: Snowstorm moves game to Detroit (Credit: Getty Images / Leon Halip) (Credit: Getty Images / Leon Halip) A snowstorm dumped more than six feet of snow in the Buffalo area, forcing the NFL to move a Week 12 Jets-Bills game from Sunday afternoon in Buffalo to Monday night in Detroit. Despite not being able to practice for most of the week, the Bills routed the Jets, 38-3, as Kyle Orton threw two touchdown passes and Robert Woods had 118 receiving yards and a score.

Jan 12, 2015: Bills hire Rex Ryan (Credit: Getty Images / Brett Carlsen) (Credit: Getty Images / Brett Carlsen) The Jets fired head coach Rex Ryan on Dec. 29 after a 4-12 season in 2014. Two weeks later, the Bills hired Ryan to replace Doug Marrone, who exercised an opt-out clause in his contract on New Year's Eve. Ryan returned to his big-talking ways in his introductory press conference, promising the playoffs and saying that the Bills were "going to build a bully."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Nov. 9, 2015: Rex makes IK captain (Credit: AP / Mike Groll) (Credit: AP / Mike Groll) Ryan claimed former Jets linebacker IK Enemkpali off waivers, a day after the backup was released by the Jets for sucker-punching then-starting quarterback Geno Smith in the locker room and breaking the quarterback's jaw. Smith needed surgery and did not regain his starting job.

Nov. 9, 2015: Rex makes IK captain (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Three days before making his return to MetLife Stadium as a member of the Bills, Ryan tweaked his former team with the announcement that Enemkpali would be a game-day captain for the Thursday Night Football showdown. "Yeah. I'll get ripped, whatever,'' Ryan said of the move. "I do this all the time.'' When told that his decision was causing a stir on social media, Ryan said, "Maybe we should let him go out alone.''