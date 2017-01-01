Jets vs. Bills
The Jets ended their 2016 season with a 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets can't come up with a second quarter reception against Corey White #30 and Kevon Seymour #29 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Marcus Roberson (39) downs New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs the ball during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Marcus Roberson (39) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) gets past Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus (99) and cornerback Ronald Darby (28) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Corey White (30) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) drops back to pass behind guard James Carpenter (77) as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Jerry Hughes (55) closes in during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Quincy Enunwa #81 of the New York Jets dives over Ronald Darby #28 of the Buffalo Bills for a first down in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hands off the ball to running back Brandon Wilds (34) during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs the ball during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) looks on during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa pulls in a long pass on Buffalo Bills free safety Corey Graham (20) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
A Jets Flight Crew member performs during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets runs a reception for a first down during the first quarter against Ronald Darby #28 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
EJ Manuel #3 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
A Jets fan wears a jersey with "Not since 69" written on it during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Empty seats are seen during the first quarter as the New York Jets play against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
A sparsely populated MetLife Stadium during the first half of a New York Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) evades New York Jets middle linebacker David Harris (52) during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
