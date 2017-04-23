5 defensive backs the Jets could target in 2017 NFL Draft
The Jets secondary is a primary concern for general manager Mike Maccagnan. Here are five defensive backs the organization could target later this week.
Malik Hooker, Ohio State(Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)
6-1, 206
This ballhawking safety has the instincts to make quarterbacks think twice about throwing the ball in his direction.
Jamal Adams, LSU(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
6-foot, 214
Safety is a bona fide playmaker -- and the Jets need as many of them as they can get. Especially on the back end.
6-foot, 193
Cornerback started only one year, but he's got the versatility and athletic skills to be a force.
Kevin King, Washington(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)
6-3, 200
Corner blessed with good height for his position, he could be a matchup problem for some NFL receivers.
Gareon Conley, Ohio State(Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)
6-foot, 195
There's room for improvement, of course, but this corner impressed at the Combine and his pro day.
