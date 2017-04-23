Subscribe
    JetsSportsFootball

    5 defensive backs the Jets could target in 2017 NFL Draft

    Updated
    By   kimberley.martin@newsday.com

    The Jets secondary is a primary concern for general manager Mike Maccagnan. Here are five defensive backs the organization could target later this week.

    Malik Hooker, Ohio State

    6-1, 206 This ballhawking safety has the instincts
    (Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)

    6-1, 206
    This ballhawking safety has the instincts to make quarterbacks think twice about throwing the ball in his direction.

    Jamal Adams, LSU

    6-foot, 214 Safety is a bona fide playmaker
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    6-foot, 214
    Safety is a bona fide playmaker -- and the Jets need as many of them as they can get. Especially on the back end.

    6-foot, 193 Cornerback started only one year, but
    (Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)

    6-foot, 193
    Cornerback started only one year, but he's got the versatility and athletic skills to be a force.

    Kevin King, Washington

    6-3, 200 Corner blessed with good height for
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    6-3, 200
    Corner blessed with good height for his position, he could be a matchup problem for some NFL receivers.

    Gareon Conley, Ohio State

    6-foot, 195 There's room for improvement, of course,
    (Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)

    6-foot, 195
    There's room for improvement, of course, but this corner impressed at the Combine and his pro day.

