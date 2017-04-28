Subscribe
    JetsSportsFootball

    Jets introduce LSU safety Jamal Adams

    The Jets introduced LSU safety Jamal Adams, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, on Friday, April 28, 2017, at the team's facility in Florham Park, N.J.

    Jamal Adams is introduced by the Jets at the the team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Jets chose the LSU safety with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

    Jamal Adams' parents watch as Adams is introduced
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    Jamal Adams' parents watch as Adams is introduced by the Jets at the the team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Jets chose the LSU safety with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

