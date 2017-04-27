The Jets selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Jets last took a safety in the first round in 2014, when Calvin Pryor went 18th overall.

Adams - son of former Giants first-round pick George Adams - is very well-rounded, with the instincts and range in pass defense to play free safety as well as the tenacity and physicality to be a strong safety who can play up in the box.