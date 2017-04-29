HIGHLIGHTS Draftees include WR Chad Hansen and TE Jordan Leggett

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A day after going back-to-back on safeties, the Jets continued adding more potential offensive playmakers and trading down the draft board.

General manager Mike Maccagnan entered the draft with seven picks, but wound up with nine — making six of them on Day 3 alone, including three sixth-round selections. And Maccagnan didn’t waste time addressing the wide receiver position again.

He traded back 16 spots in the fourth round by exchanging pick No. 125 to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 141 in the fourth and No. 197 in the sixth round. And the Jets used that 141st overall pick to take California receiver Chad Hansen less than 24 hours after they drafted Alabama pass-catcher ArDarius Stewart.

The 6-2, 202-pound Hansen may not have generated much pre-draft buzz, but he has very good hands and enough size and speed to be productive in the Jets offense. He also admitted on a conference call with reporters that he’s carrying a large chip on his shoulder too, given how often he’s been overlooked and underestimated.

The Jets instantly upgraded their tight end position on Saturday, using the 150th overall pick to take Jordan Leggett, a first-team All-ACC selection. The former Clemson target shed the “Lazy Leggett” moniker he earned early in his Tigers career and developed into a potent weapon for Clemson’s national championship team. He had 46 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Leggett also was one of only three Power Five conference players who was targeted at least 70 times last season without a drop, according to ESPN Stats and Information, and the only ACC player to do so.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In all, Maccagnan traded back fives times during the past three days — twice on Friday night and three times on Saturday. It’s the most trade-downs in any draft in franchise history.

On Friday, the Jets dealt their third-round pick (No. 70 overall) to Minnesota in exchange for the Vikings’ 79th (which they used to take Stewart) and 160th overall pick. A day later, they gave that 160th pick (a fifth-rounder) and No. 224 (a seventh-rounder) to the Browns in exchange for No. 181 (a fifth-rounder) and No. 188 (a sixth-rounder).

The Jets also had Nos. 191, 197 and 204 in Round 6.

Maccagnan’s decision to go back-to-back on safeties in the first two rounds raised obvious questions about Calvin Pryor’s status. But the selections of Stewart and Hansen shifted the spotlight to Eric Decker and the rest of the Jets receiving corps.

The team entered the draft with seven receivers already on the roster: Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Quinton Patton, Charone Peake, Jalin Marshall and Devin Smith.

Jets videos

The Jets went back to the defensive side of the ball in the final rounds, taking West Georgia defensive end/outside linebacker Dylan Donahue, who set a school record with 25.5 snacks. With the fourth pick in Round 6 (188th overall), they took versatile Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire.

The Jets chose to deal the 191st pick (Round 6) to Dallas in exchange for the Cowboys’ fifth-round selection in 2018 before finally grabbing two cornerbacks: Michigan’s Jeremy Clark at No. 197 and Derrick Jones of Ole Miss at 204.