The Jets will honor fallen emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo during the NFL Draft.

The league announced that Arroyo’s children will announce the team’s Day 3 picks from EMT Station House 26 in the Bronx.

Arroyo, a 14-year veteran with the fire department, was killed last month when a carjacker got behind the wheel of her ambulance and ran her over after a scuffle in the Soundview section of the Bronx, police said.

Arroyo, 44, had five sons.

Over the past few years, the league has allowed special guests to announce teams’ later-round picks from various locations around the world. This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will announce their Day 3 selections from London and the Houston Texans will have their picks announced from outer space by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.