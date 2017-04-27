The Jets will honor fallen emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo during the NFL Draft.
The league announced that Arroyo’s children will announce the team’s Day 3 picks from EMT Station House 26 in the Bronx.
Arroyo, a 14-year veteran with the fire department, was killed last month when a carjacker got behind the wheel of her ambulance and ran her over after a scuffle in the Soundview section of the Bronx, police said.
Arroyo, 44, had five sons.
Over the past few years, the league has allowed special guests to announce teams’ later-round picks from various locations around the world. This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will announce their Day 3 selections from London and the Houston Texans will have their picks announced from outer space by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
