NFL Week 16: Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets travel to Foxborough, Mass., to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24, 2016.

(Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) (Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) epa05687612 New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (C) celebrates with a group of minutemen in the end zone after rushing for a touchdown against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

(Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Credit: EPA / JOHN CETRINO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN CETRINO) epa05687610 New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (R) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the third quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/JOHN CETRINO

(Credit: EPA / JOHN CETRINO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN CETRINO) epa05687600 New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (L) celebrates with Matt Lengel (L) after rushing for a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/JOHN CETRINO

(Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the New England Patriots prepares to take a snap during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) (Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) epa05687511 New England Patriots Malcolm Butlet intercepts a New York Jets pass in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) (Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) epa05687510 New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (C) is sacked by New England Patriots Jabaal Sheard (R) and Patrick Chung (L) in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

(Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) (Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER) New England Patriots Martellus Bennett, left, catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

(Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) (Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) epa05687481 New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (C) is sacked by New England Patriots (L-R) Alan Branch, Jabaal Sheard and Patrick Chung in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

(Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 and Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the New England Patriots run onto the field before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception by Eric Rowe (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) goes up to intercept a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) looks for a receiver under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates with James White #28 during the first half against the New York Jetsat Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) (Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) epa05687489 New England Patriots Martellus Bennett (R) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Jets Darron Lee (L) and Rontez Miles (C) in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

(Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) (Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) epa05687482 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

(Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) (Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) epa05687490 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

(Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets is tackled during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson, left, hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after he released a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) (Credit: EPA / MATT CAMPBELL) epa05687480 New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (L) is sacked by New England Patriots Alan Branch (R) in the first quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 December 2016. EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New York Jets safety Rontez Miles (45) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe (25) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin wraps up New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Billie Weiss) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles from New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer) FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) tackles New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)