HIGHLIGHTS Moves save team $7.5M in salary-cap space

Folk: ‘I had a great seven years here’

The roster purge continues at 1 Jets Drive.

The Jets on Thursday announced the release of kicker Nick Folk and right tackle Breno Giacomini, creating $7.5 million in salary-cap space.

“It’s a sad day, but that’s the business side of things,” Folk told the Jets’ website after cleaning out his locker for the final time. “I had a great seven years here. I think the only thing that would’ve topped it off would’ve been a couple of Super Bowl wins.”

Folk, 32, ranks No. 2 on the franchise’s points list with 729 and is second in field goals (175) to Pat Leahy (304).

“This was our second home,” added Folk, who played for the Cowboys (2007-09) before signing with the Jets in 2010. “It’s been a lot of fun and my wife and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Nicknamed “Folk Hero” for his penchant for being clutch, Folk set several personal bests with the Jets and provided plenty of dramatic moments. His longest field goal — 56 yards — came in Denver on Oct. 10, 2010, and still is the longest in team history. But perhaps his biggest moment was his 32-yarder as time expired against Indianapolis that gave the Jets a 17-16 wild-card playoff win on Jan. 8, 2011.

In 2016, Folk was 27-for-31 on field goals, but his NFL-record extra-point streak ended at 312 in Week 1 against Cincinnati. It was the first missed PAT of his career. He also had a field-goal try blocked by the Bengals in the first quarter of the Jets’ 23-22 loss.

By parting ways with Folk, who counted $3.6 million against the cap, the Jets were able to save $3 million.

The decision to cut Giacomini came as little surprise, given his age, cost and durability. The 31-year-old, who began the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, played in five games after reinjuring his back and later was placed on injured reserve. Giacomini told reporters in January that he planned to undergo surgery to shave down a herniated disc in his lower back, a procedure that requires four months of recovery.

He had hoped to return to the Jets for the 2017 season, but the front office had other plans. Giacomini carried a $5.1-million cap hit, but by releasing him, the Jets will save $4.5 million.

Last week, the Jets declined to pick up left tackle Ryan Clady’s option, creating $10 million in cap space.