Former Jets center Nick Mangold reportedly is in Baltimore for a visit with the Ravens.

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who was released by the Jets in February, arrived late Tuesday afternoon and is expected to stay through Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Mangold, 33, hobbled his way through his final season with the Jets. He was placed on on injured reserve on Dec. 8 due to lingering foot and ankle pain. But Mangold stressed at the conclusion of the Jets’ 5-11 season that he didn’t plan on retiring and his hope was to return to the team in 2017.

“Shoot, I love football,” the veteran, who also played through a neck injury in 2015, said in late December. “I miss it dearly. I’m planning on playing. I want to keep playing football, and I want to do it here.”

However, the Jets had other plans. The organization released the offensive line fixture, who was due to count $9.075 million against the salary cap this season.

Mangold, the 29th overall pick in 2006, has spent his entire career with the Jets. But if he gets his way, his 12th season will be played out in a different uniform.

After trading Jeremy Zuttah, their starting center the past three seasons, the Ravens are left with 25-year-olds Ryan Jensen and John Urschel at the position.