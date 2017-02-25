The longest-tenured Jet is moving on.

Nick Mangold, 33, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that his 11-year run with the organization is officially over.

“As will be announced by the team shortly, my time as a New York Jet has come to and end,” the longtime center wrote. “While this is a sad day to leave so many great coaches, teammates and executives, I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me.

“My family and I will always be grateful to Mr. (Woody) Johnson and the entire organization for making me a Jet. I truly want to thank the fans for their amazing support over the past 11 years. It meant a lot to see all the #74 jerseys in the crowd every Sunday. Thank you all for a fantastic 11 years.”

Though Mangold’s announcement came as a shock to many Jets fans, his age, durability and salary raised questions about his longterm status with the team.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 8 after he no longer could play through a foot and ankle injury. But though Mangold, who turned 33 in January, was under contract for 2017, he carried a $9.075-million salary-cap hit for this season.

Mangold had been a fixture in the Jets’ locker room since he was drafted in the first round of the 2006 draft along with Freeport native D’Brickashaw Ferguson. Last March, Ferguson surprisingly announced his retirement at age 32. Now, the Jets no longer have their dominant center anchoring their offensive line.