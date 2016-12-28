FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Nick Mangold has no plans to retire and, in a perfect world, he’ll be back with the Jets in 2017.

“Shoot, I love football,” said the center, who’s on injured reserve with a right foot/ankle injury. “I miss it dearly. I’m planning on playing. I want to keep playing football, and I want to do it here.”

Mangold, who turns 33 on Jan. 13, will count $9.075 million against the Jets’ salary cap next season. He also isn’t yet sure if he’ll need surgery. “I figure we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” he said of his future with the team.

Bowles’ regrets

Todd Bowles plans to do a lot of things differently if he’s back as the Jets head coach next season. But he wouldn’t give specifics. “That’s probably too long of a laundry list,” he said. “That’s something that will probably be discussed in the offseason.”

Bowles said he and owner Woody Johnson “talk football every week” and “we’ve talked about a lot of things,” but the coach gave no indication about his status past Sunday’s season finale against Buffalo. But he’s second-guessed himself plenty during their 4-11 season. “When you lose, you second guess,” he said. “When I won last year, I second-guessed myself. Hindsight’s 20/20. I don’t worry about it.”

Running back woes

With Matt Forte and Bilal Powell (knees) both banged up, and Khiry Robinson (broken leg) now on injured reserve, the Jets only have two healthy runnings backs on the active roster: Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks. Forte sat out last week against the Patriots with a shoulder injury and a torn meniscus. As for his status vs. the Bills, Bowles said: “If he’s healthy enough, we’ll try to play him, but if he’s not healthy he’s not going to play.”

Jets streams

Eight players didn’t practice, including Brandon Marshall (hip/shoulder), Juston Burris (knee) and Nick Marshall (hamstring).