The Jets have lost another player to an NFL suspension.
Cornerback Nick Marshall has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.
Marshall, 24, is the third Jet this offseason to get hit with a suspension.
Early last month, wide receiver Jalin Marshall was slapped with a four-game suspension for violating the same policy. The 2016 undrafted free agent reportedly tested positive for Adderall, which is banned by the league.
Two weeks later, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was suspended without pay for the first two games for violating its substance-abuse policy. The punishment stems from his September 2016 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his second DUI in three years and cost him his roster spot. The Jets claimed him off waivers three days after he was released.
All three players are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
