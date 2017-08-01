FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Christian Hackenberg is all too aware of his current streak.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback has yet to throw an interception during team drills through four training camp practices. And he’s hoping not to jinx it.

“Anyone got any wood?” he joked.

Offensive coordinator John Morton has stressed the importance of taking care of the football to all three of his quarterbacks. And so far, Hackenberg has shown progress early in camp.

“I think it’s something to build on,” he said. “ . . . I feel like it shows, at least for me, some growth in some areas.”

But Todd Bowles isn’t anywhere close to choosing a Week 1 starter. “We’ve got to see who’s consistent over time,” he said, adding that he’ll consider moving either Hackenberg or Petty ahead of McCown in the current quarterback order “when they start to impress me.”

So what exactly is the Jets coach looking for in a starter?

“There’s no one main criteria,” he said. “Obviously production takes care of a lot of it. Command. Intelligence. Toughness. [Being] vocal. There are so many things as a quarterback that you look for. You try to get as many of those as you can going forward to make that decision.”

But ultimately Bowles wants the guy who gives the Jets the best chance to win.

“Always,” he said.

Forte sidelined

For the second straight year, running back Matt Forte is sidelined because of a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old did not practice Tuesday, a day after he tweaked his hamstring and was forced to leave practice early. He’s “day to day,” according to Bowles. Last year, Forte sat out 13 practices before making his training camp debut.

The play of the day came courtesy of WR Chris Harper, who made a diving, one-handed 35-yard catch. “He caught my eye [today],” Bowles said. “We have to see what else he can do.” . . . The loudest play, however, was delivered by rookie safety Marcus Maye during a “live” team period. Maye’s sideline hit on rookie Jordan Leggett knocked the rookie tight end’s helmet off.