FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Sack Exchange still won’t have a member headed to Canton.

Joe Klecko, the versatile defensive lineman who earned Pro Bowl honors at three positions and was a pivotal part of the Jets’ line that led the league with 66 sacks in 1981, again was denied entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The Seniors Committee instead nominated former Packers offensive lineman Jerry Kramer and Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile.

Klecko, who attended the Jets’ final training camp Thursday, told SNY he wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t earn a nomination. The final class will be revealed Feb. 3.

“There’s always next year,” he said. “There is. You always have to take a positive spin on it. I was talking to someone earlier about winning and losing football games. You win football games and you feel great about yourself and you’re ready for the next one, but then you make the playoffs and you don’t make it to the Super Bowl and [you’re like] let me cut this finger off and then this finger off. You can’t do that. You just have to look for the positive.”

Klecko, who first became eligible for Hall of Fame induction in 1994, had 24 sacks and nine fumble recoveries in 10 seasons. He is a member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor and his No. 73 is retired by the team.